7 Things You Need to Know this Sunday August 18, 2019

1. Attempted murder charges were filed Saturday against a Philadelphia man accused of shooting six police officers during an hours-long standoff, according to court records. The suspect, Maurice Hill, 36, was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment, online court records show. The formal charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, were filed three days after Hill allegedly barricaded himself in a North Philadelphia row house when police attempted to serve a narcotics warrant.

2. More than a dozen people were arrested Saturday and six others were injured as left-wing anti-fascist demonstrators spent hours counter-protesting against a rally by far-right and extremist groups. Thirteen people were detained for a variety of charges including disorderly conduct, interfering with police, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon on the park,

3. A man and woman were taken into custody in Kenosha, awaiting charges for abandoning the body of a 2-month-old baby girl in a field. Police identified the child in a news release as 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison, born in May 2019. It is still not known exactly how the baby died. The department is asking that anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police

4. A new memorial statue at Veterans Freedom Park is meant to honor and represent Hmong and Lao people who fought alongside the United States during the Vietnam War. Organizers and community leaders said it’s a physical reminder to people who sometimes forget that the Hmong and Lao people made sacrifices to contribute to the community. Data shows more than Hmong men and women gave their lives for freedom in the United States.

5. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes has some people scratching their heads over whether or not the politician graduated college. It started last month when Barnes gave an interview with a Madison newspaper. Barnes volunteered that he did *not graduate from college because of an unfinished course. But some people said not so fast... Recalling two other instances in which Barnes did say he completed his degree, Barnes gave some explanation at press conference Friday but left some questions without an answer.

6. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts this weekend. It's an effort to help save lives and prevent needless tragedies. Nearly 5,000 police officers trained in advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement will be out on the streets for the next two weeks. Including more than 300 drug recognition experts. In 2018 there were more than 3,000 injuries and 159 deaths because of impaired driving.

7. This year marks 136 years for the Lincoln County Fair. The activities started on Wednesday evening and will end tonight at 10. Each year the Lincoln County Board decides on a theme for the fair. This year ‘planting memories’ is all about bringing together the rural community with the urban community of Merrill. The fair offers rides, food, expo center events, and a demolition derby. There are also a variety of 4H exhibits. Also new is an ATV pull event at the grandstand on Friday night

