7 Things You Need to Know this June 2, 2019

1. The Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast will be held Sunday at NorthCentral Technical College's Agriculture Center of Excellence.

The dairy breakfast is an opportunity to showcase dairy farms in Marathon County.Those planning to attend should park at the NTC Wausau campus. A shuttle bus will transport attendees to the dairy breakfast. The event is Sunday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. NewsChannel 7 staff members are proud to volunteer at this year’s event.

2. Your town Marshfield coverage continues all week, with more interesting stories from this wood county community. We're also taking NewsShannel 7 at 5 back on the road on Tuesday. Mark, Heather and Jeff will be broadcasting live from the Wenzel Family Plaza.

3. Governor Tony Evers is leading Wisconsin Democrat State Convention. He the keynote speech Saturday night. In it, the governor spoke on the 2020 elections. He urged the party to focus on the issues saying "our message has to be about the issues-it cannot be solely about what we're fighting against, it has to be about what we're fighting for." The convention continues today. It includes three training sessions over recruiting volunteers, fundraising, and digital advertising.

4. Federal data shows Wisconsin's honey production fell by nearly a quarter last year. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the National Agricultural Statistics Service found the state produced 2.3 million pounds of honey in 2018, which is 23% less than 2017. Wisconsin Honey Producers Association President Kent Pegorsch says the main reason that honey production dropped was because of the weather, particularly heavy snow that blanketed parts of the state in April 2018.

5. Pokémon Regional Championships kicked off Saturday at Monona Terrace in downtown Madison. Players of all ages from around the country compete in different divisions based on their age. They can compete in card games or video games.

6. You normally wouldn't think that motorcycles and mobile mammography units would go together, but they did Saturday for a special fundraiser. The 12th annual riding for a reason rolled out this morning from Loopy's bar and saloon in Chippewa Falls to help spread awareness about breast cancer.

7. An 18-year-old high school student who had a stroke says it was caused by a pill -- One that two-thirds of all women between 15-and-49 years old take some form of. She wants them to be aware of the warning signs.