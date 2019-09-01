7 Things You Need to Know Sunday September 1, 2019

1. Hurricane Dorian, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm, is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts. More than 20 million Americans could feel the storm's impact. Preparations are under way for the massive storm. The hurricane is expected to slam into parts of the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday. Storm surges there could raise water levels 15-feet above normal. As of 11 p.m. ET Saturday, Dorian's center was some 125 miles east of Great Abaco in the Bahamas and about 310 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is moving west at about 8 mph.

2. The Midland, Texas, Police Department said a suspected active shooter has been shot and killed at a Cinergy movie theater in the Odessa-Midland area in West Texas on Saturday. There were five people killed and 21 shooting victims, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said. Russell Tippin, CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center in Midland, said they treated 13 patients. Tippin said one patient died, seven are in critical condition and two are in serious condition. Two people were treated and released and another was transferred to a pediatric facility. Eight patients went through surgery.

3. Onalaska Police are investigating a suspicious death at a storage unit near the former Shopko. At about 3:32 pm Thursday afternoon Onalaska Police and Fire Departments were called to a local storage unit located at 1285 County Road PH. According to Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck, an employee called to report the discovery. Officials discovered a 60-year-old man was deceased inside a storage unit. Investigators with the Onalaska Police Department and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's office were seen going in and out of a unit. Due to the location of the body, the Onalaska Police Department will investigate the death as suspicious. Police Chief Ashbeck said no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608)392-0285.

4. Cudahy has lifted strict pit bull ordinances in the city. The Cudahy Common Council has lifted a long-list of pit bull restrictions in the city. The decade-old restrictions include things like the types of leashes pit bulls can have, requiring the dogs to wear bright orange collars, and owners having to pay a special annual $50 permit.

5. Boston's first-ever "Straight Pride Parade" kicked off in Boston on Saturday to dueling reactions. Dozens of police officers populated the parade route to try to keep the peace as counter-protestors rallied at City Hall. The parade began at Copley Square and ends Saturday afternoon at City Hall, where there are speakers expected. Police officers are behind City Hall Plaza in riot gear, CBS Boston reported. Organizers were given a four-hour permit starting at noon. Police said they expected more counter-protesters than actual parade-goers to join the conclusion of the parade at City Hall.

6. The Wausau Police Department is reminding drivers to obey the rules of the road after red-light running deaths have increased for the tenth year in a row. Although many drivers learn that red means stop and green means go on their first day of driver’s education, the police will be on high alert this holiday weekend looking for fast drivers to eager to stop. In the City of Wausau, drivers who are cited for not stopping at a red light could expect a ticket totaling nearly $100 and at least three points off their license.

7. The United States and China have gone ahead with their latest tariff increases on each other's goods, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer items in advance of the holiday shopping season. The 15% U.S. taxes apply to about $112 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with tariffs of 10% and 5% on items ranging from frozen sweet corn and pork liver to marble and bicycle tires.

