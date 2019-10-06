7 Things You Need to Know Sunday October 6, 2019

1. Being unified, prepared, informed and educated are the pillars of a group formed following a shooting that killed four people on March 22, 2017. Jeff Hardel and Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel founded Wausau Metro Strong to educate businesses about emergency planning after they were personally affected. "We know how difficult it is. It truly changes lives. We know the family's struggling, and I encourage our community to reach out, reach out to those family members and show their support," said Hardel.

2. Just days before homecoming week is set to begin, the University of Wisconsin faces pushback following the release of a promotional homecoming video. The 90 second piece focuses on the theme “Home is Where WI Are,” showing various students, organizations and famous campus hotspots. It premiered at the start of the week, but was taken down shortly after, when the university began to receive flak from students.

3. All Friday Homecoming events have been canceled in the Clintonville Public School District in response to a dance-off video that has been criticized as offensive to Native Americans. The Homecoming football game and Saturday's homecoming dance are among the canceled events. Superintendent David C. Dyb cites "student safety concerns" for canceling the school dance. He says that will be rescheduled. Dyb made the announcement in response to furor over the video that shows students at the "Homecoming dance-off" appearing to take part in a mock tribal dance set to Native drumming.

4. Construction has begun in south-central Iowa on a $13.5 million, 50,000 square-foot facility to train power pole linemen in several Midwest states. The Des Moines Register reports that the Missouri Valley Line Constructors Apprenticeship and Training Program is building the facility in an industrial park in Indianola. Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.

5. Friends and family of 165 soldiers gathered Friday morning to send their loved ones off to Ukraine. The soldiers board their plane to Fort Bliss, Texas where they will train for a few weeks and then head to Ukraine. The soldiers come from all over Wisconsin and are based in the headquarters of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat team. The Wisconsin National Guard is travelling to continue a project that has been in the works for four years.

6. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Women's Community in Wausau wants kids to know if they need help, it's available. To kick off a month of activities, they held their 16th annual block party Saturday complete with food, face painting and an awards ceremony. The center is there for people of all ages who experience emotional, financial or physical abuse. But Saturday, police and firefighters were present to show kids that law enforcement is there to protect them.

7. A local family uses hunting to connect with many generations. Troy Steinmeyer is the father of two young hunters. He said hunting is a great way to spend time with his children. "We only have so much time with them and I want to spend time with them as children so when they get older they come back and continue to do stuff with this dad and their family Wisconsin's Youth Deer Hunt started Saturday morning for hunters under 15 years old. It gives young hunters, like Jake and Sam Steinmeyer, a chance to get out into the woods before the regular season starts.

