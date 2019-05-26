7 Things You Need to Know Sunday May 26, 2019

1. A Wisconsin family was injured in a wrong-way crash in Superior Township in Michigan early Saturday morning. Close family friend and community leader Michael Johnson confirms to that Howard Moore and his family were hit by the wrong-way driver. He says Moore's wife and daughter were killed in the crash. Moore is the UW Men's basketball assistant coach and former player.

2. Mitch Lundgaard was killed when he was shot while assisting on a medical call less than two weeks ago. He leaves behind a wife and three children.Now Wausau firefighter Andy Adrian, along with his wife Cathy and Wausau firefighter Nathan Zellner have taken it upon themselves to help the family.As part of their coordinated effort, the two are hosting a memorial day workout at Adventure Awaits and Lift gyms in Schofield. It's located at 1468 Schofield Ave. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Donation buckets will be available on site. All money raised will go to the family of Mitch Lundgaard.

3. President Trump is in Japan for high-stakes talks about trade with the U.S. and other key issues. Air Force One landed in Tokyo on Saturday, the start of a four-day visit for Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump. For all the smiles, there is a deep uneasiness between the U.S. and Japan after the president threatened to impose stiff tariffs on Japanese cars and parts. The trip marks Mr. Trump's second visit to Japan since taking office, and the country is once again rolling out the red carpet.

4. She was just 19 years old, pregnant with her second child, when she was murdered. Saturday family and friends said their final goodbyes to Marlen Ochoa. Ochoa was reported missing and then found dead earlier this month on the Southwest Side. Clarissa Figureoa was her daughter, Desiree, have been charged with Ochoa’s murder and aggravated battery of a child.

5. On Saturday the City of Wausau held its annual Memorial Day Parade to honor the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Military.Organizers of the parade tell NewsChannel 7 roughly 400 people participated in the parade this year, and nearly 300 community members watched along the parade route.

6. A reminder for campers, the Wisconsin Department of Trade Agriculture and Consumer Protection is emphasizing caution for bringing firewood to camp sites. Firewood should only be used within a ten mile radius of the wood site or be purchased from a certified Wisconsin licensed dealer. This is to prevent the spread of pests and plant diseases.

7. New 2017 data shows more than 3,100 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. The industry is introducing cameras into vehicles to help save lives from distracted driving.It starts with visual and sound warnings, but will eventually bring the car to stop if the driver doesn't respond.