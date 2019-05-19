7 Things You Need to Know Sunday May 19, 2019

1, The 1000 block of South 25th Street in Manitowoc is closed indefinitely after an incident possibly involving an improvised explosive device. Police said Friday night just after 11:30 p.m, a woman called about her ex-boyfriend making threats. While at the police station, the woman received a call stating the woman’s ex-boyfriend may have thrown some sort of flammable/explosive device in front of her home on the south side of Manitowoc.

2. More than 50 million people are under threat of hail, heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes Sunday as several storms move east, according to the National Weather Center. The storms that stretched from Texas to southern Minnesota are predicted to move into the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley area, Mid-Atlantic and central to northern Appalachians Sunday.

3. The use of IV drugs is now fueling another crisis - hepatitis C. If left untreated, the disease can be deadly. Kentucky has the highest incidence of hep C in the country, increasing at seven times the national rate. Officials are tackling the problem with clean needle exchange

4. An updarte on the democratic field for 2020: There are 24-candidates and counting. Many of them on the campaign trail after a consequential week in washington. Front runner Joe Biden hit the stump in Pennsylvania... And Bernie Sanders went door-to-door in South Carolina. Two of the newest to declare: New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Montana Governor Steve Bullock. Have spent the past few days in Iowa. It's the first state to caucus which it bears repeating, is still not for another 8 months

5. The U.S. Border Patrol said Friday that it would fly hundreds of migrant families from south Texas to San Diego for processing and that it was considering flights to Detroit, Miami and Buffalo, New York. The flights are the latest sign of how the Border Patrol is struggling to keep up with large numbers of Central American families that are reaching the U.S. border with Mexico, especially in Texas. Moving migrants to less crowded places is expected to distribute the workload more evenly.

6. Girl scout troops all across the county lent a helping hand Saturday in honor of Lake Hallie troop 3055. The troup lost three of it's members and a mom when they were hit by a car while cleaning up trash on the side of the road.As part of the work to honor their memories, several troops gathered at Camp Nawakwa to help clean and prepare for the summer.

7. On Saturday nearly 2,000 graduates received their diplomas.

Commencement ceremonies were held for grads at NorthCentral Technical College and the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. At UWSP 1,163 students earned their degree in their chosen studies. The college of professional studies had the most graduates. For NTC the school of health saw the most graduates.