7 Things You Need to Know Sunday June 9, 2019

1. Wausau police say a 19-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old in custody after a homicide on the city's west side Friday afternoon. According to the department's Facebook page, officers were called to a residence on the 300 block of North 2nd Avenue just after pm. There, they found a 19-year-old man who lived at the home dead. Officers say the death was deemed suspicious, involved a firearm and is being investigated as a homicide.

2. For the first time ever, Wisconsin's government is raising the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag at the state's Capitol. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order stating that the pride flag will be flown over the State Capitol Building for the rest of June, coinciding with Pride month world-wide. The order came the same week that New York's state government also raised the rainbow flag over its Capitol for the first time. The Wisconsin order also allows any state building to follow suit.

3. the three lakes police department tells us a motorcyclist was killed in a crash saturday night.

It happened on highway x near the town of three lakes.

The police department, sheriff's office, fire department and an ambulance responded but the 51 year old motorist-- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies says the motorcyle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators think it happened when the operator failed to negiotate a curve.

The man's name is being withheld while they notify the family.

4. Wisconsin agriculture officials are concerned farmers will be tempted by quick access loans and credit cards as many take on more debt this year. State economic development specialist Frank Friar tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the state agency is worried farmers may turn to predatory lending agencies after years of low crop prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation warns that farm debt is at a record high, lending standards are tightening and the cost of credit is rising.

5. On Saturday more than 200 bikers participated in the 15th annual Man of Honor Society Ride held throughout Marathon County. Kicking off at 11 a.m. motorcyclist traveled through multiple cities making several stops along the way to raise money to support Wisconsin Veterans. The ride started at Mountain Edge Bar in Wausau and went through Mosinee, Hatley, and Weston ending back in Wausau.

6. More than 700 former and current Shopko workers have signed a letter seeking severance payments. The move comes after a federal judge approved the retailer's plan to exit bankruptcy protection and wind down its operations. The employees are seeking severance from Sun Capital Partners, the private equity firm that bought Shopko for $1 billion in 2005.

7. Saturday marks 35 years since the deadly tornado in Barneveld devastated the Iowa County town. The F5 rated tornado killed nine and injured close to 200, and the damages exceeded $25 million. The tornado was on the ground for a little over an hour and had a 36 mile path.