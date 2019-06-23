7 Things You Need to Know Sunday June 23, 2019

1. The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed a Racine police officer continues to grow. Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday night when he tried to stop an armed robbery from taking place at Teezers Bar and Grill. A $65,000 reward is being offered for information.

2. A Milwaukee man has been charged with multiple counts in connection to a crash that killed an off-duty police officer. According to a criminal complaint, Dante James sped through a red light early Tuesday morning and hit a car that was being driven by an off duty officer. The complaint stated that James was drinking before getting behind the wheel. James had four OWI convictions prior to the incident.

3. Today, as Shopko prepares to shutter all remaining stores on June 23, employees will hold protests on Sunday in store locations across Illinois, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin. Employees are demanding severance and that the private equity firm Sun Capital Partners take responsibility for quote destroying the 58-year Midwestern retailer.

4. The Pentagon conducted a cyber-attack on computer systems in Iran that control rocket and missile launches, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS news. President Trump reportedly approved the cyber-attack. This came as the President decided Friday to back off the launch of a retaliatory military strike on Iran after it downed an unmanned U.S. Drone earlier this week.

5. Motorcyclists and military veterans are mourning seven members of a motorcycle club who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities say they plan to start identifying victims of Friday's crash today. Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck but authorities say he has not been charged.

6. Happening across the world this weekend, more than 35,000 radio amateurs are participating in the annual radio field day competition.

The goal is to set up an amateur radio where you normally wouldn't have one and try to make as many contacts as possible.

7. The second annual Knock MS Out of the Park softball tournament is taking place at Veterans Park in marathon city. Games wrap up this evening. Anyone from the community is welcome to watch from the sidelines for free. All proceeds raised from a silent raffle will be donated to support those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

