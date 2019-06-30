7 Things You Need to Know Sunday June 30, 2019

1. The hot and humid weather is not preventing people from enjoying their weekend outdoors. In fact, community pools and parks across the area have been packed with outdoor activities. In Stevens Point, hundreds of families spent the day cooling off at their local community pools.

2. On Saturday hundreds of people from around north central Wisconsin arrived in Stevens Point to celebrate Pride Day for the first time since 2007. The celebration kicked off at Pfiffner Pioneer Park at noon and lasted until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly event was for all ages and free to the public. Central Wisconsin Equality group organized the event in hopes to provide a platform for the LGBTQ community to feel accepted and loved.

3. With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on Sunday and agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program. Trump, pressing his bid for a legacy-defining accord, became the first sitting American leader to walk with Kim into North Korea.

4. Mourners are remembering a fallen Milwaukee police officer as a role model to his family and community. Three days of mourning began Saturday for Officer Kou Her, in keeping with Hmong tradition. Her was killed June 18 when his car was struck by a suspected drunken driver who police say sped through a red light. Her was on his way home from his shift at the District 4 police station.

5. The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle crash on Altenburg Road, east of STH 34 in Marathon County. According to officials, State Patrol responded to reports of a Waste Management truck that struck a large tree on Friday afternoon. The driver of the truck identified as 42-year old, Daniel R. Smith, turned east onto Altenburg Road from STH 34 and veered across the westbound lane and went into the ditch hitting a tree.

6. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to work on legalizing medical marijuana this fall. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget that would have legalized marijuana for both medical and recreational use. Republicans, however, stripped those provisions along with dozens of other Evers policy proposals from the spending plan.

7. An expert on poverty says Wisconsin should raise its minimum wage and provide more help for families who are struggling despite record low unemployment. University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Timothy Smeeding co-wrote a report that found Wisconsin's poverty rate has remained stagnant for nearly a decade, fluctuating between 10% and 11% from 2008 to 2017. The federal government considers the poverty level for a family of four to be $25,750. The report's methodology determined Wisconsin's poverty threshold for a two-adult, two-child household to be $27,241, because of the state's low cost of living.