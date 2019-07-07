7 Things You Need to Know Sunday July 7, 2019

1. The two major earthquakes that hit Southern California should alert people across the nation of the need to be prepared for the natural disasters, the state's governor said as officials expressed relief that the damages weren't worse. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that governments must strengthen alert systems and building codes, and residents should make sure they know how to protect themselves during an earthquake. Friday's earthquake was the largest one Southern California in nearly 20 years. Officials voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and months to come.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported after Friday night's 7.1-magnitude earthquake

2. Fire officials say it's too early to determine what caused a vacant pizza restaurant in Plantation, Florida, to explode Saturday, although fire fighters found ruptured gas lines afterward. More than 20 people were injured as large chunks of concrete flew through the air and nearby businesses and vehicles were damaged. The out-of-business restaurant, named PizzaFire, was destroyed.

3, Father wants lower bond to attend son's funeral, yet he is accused of killing that son, allegedly over cheesecake. The Commissioner chose not to lower his $100,000 bond.

4. Record high water levels with the water continuing to rise. Recent data shows Lake Michigan has never been higher during the month of July, tied with 1986 for the high water mark. Approaching three feet above Lake Michigan's long term July average, the Army Corps of Engineers, in its weekly lake level report for July 5th, predicts the record-breaking to continue in August with another two inches.

5. According to the National Weather Service, the water is too dangerous for swimming anywhere in Lake Michigan from Sheboygan to Kenosha. Strong currents and waves could develop, some up to five feet high, according to experts. Meantime, at South Shore Beach in Bay View the beach is closed because of high levels of bacteria.

6. Cleanup is underway after a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down just outside the village of Bruce Thursday. According the National Weather Service, the storm traveled 7.7 miles through Rusk County bringing winds in excess of 80 miles an hour, snapping branches and uprooting trees. It also caused damage to several cabins and buildings surrounding Pulaski Lake.

7. One match remains to crown the 2019 Women's World Cup champion. The United States Women's National team will face the Netherlands in the final match Sunday to repeat as reigning champions. This is the U.S. women's second consecutive trip to the final. If they win, it'll be their fourth time winning the tournament. The Dutch women face a daunting task as they attempt to pull off an upset. It is only the second time the Netherlands have qualified for the Women's World Cup.