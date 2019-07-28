7 Things You Need to Know Sunday July 28, 2019

1. Missouri law enforcement officials say the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation. The brothers, Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, were in Missouri last weekend for business related to a livestock business they run in Shawano County, Wisconsin. They were scheduled to fly home Sunday but missed their plane out of Kansas City. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said Friday the case is a death investigation but he did not offer further details.

2. Canadian police said they will conduct a door-to-door canvas in two communities in Manitoba over the next three days while pressing the search for two suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man. But authorities also urged "all Canadians" to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

3. Farmers in south-central Wisconsin say they're still waiting for relief from tariffs amid the United States' trade war with China. Rebout said farmers have heard about trade deals repeatedly but have yet to see one pass through Congress.

4. Typically, people think of "first responders" as police or firefighters. But when storms knock out power for days at a time, like the ones that blew through Wisconsin in mid-July, linemen also put their lives at risk. Soon after the storms swept through, Solarus lineman Brian Ortner was clearing debris when he was hit in the back by a swinging tree limb. Now permanently without feeling from his chest down, Brian's family set up a GoFundMe.com page to off-set the medical costs. The team at Brooks and Thiel Motorsports didn't know the Ortner family before hearing about Brian's plight via Facebook. Each year, the team raises money for a worthy cause. They reached out to the ortner family with an idea, a fundraiser for Brian at Saturday night's Detjens Memorial race at the State Park Speedway in Wausau.

5. Republican state legislators are recommending substantial changes to voting requirements for costly new facilities on University of Wisconsin System campuses. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rep. Dave Murphy and Sen. Jacque are crafting a bill that would bar student fee-funded building projects from proceeding without a majority vote from students in two successive referendums. Students are currently required to vote once. Student leaders at the university's Madison campus say changing voting rules would make it tough to construct student fee-subsidized buildings. The university's students this year will pay between roughly $1,000 and $1,600 in yearly fees for bus transportation, student organizations and services such as mental health counseling. Murphy's office says the proposal will be introduced within the next two weeks. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman declined to comment.

6. Community leaders in the Dane County area are applauding state efforts to increase access to menstrual products, but the proposal still faces an uphill battle at the state Capitol. The new bill from Democratic Rep. Melissa Sargent requires that pads and tampons be offered for free in all schools and state and local buildings.The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County was one of several community organizations that helped organize a tampon and school supplies drive in the area this week. Chief Operating Officer Sarah Ghee said it started two years ago after two young girls were caught stealing menstrual products.

7. Thousands in central Wisconsin, including many from outside of the area, spent the weekend at the Hmong Wausau Festival at the Eastbay Sports Complex. Starting Saturday with an opening address from Gov. Tony Evers, the annual festival played host to a series of competitions leading up to a night-time market Saturday night and more events Sunday. Between the football, volleyball, soccer, music, dance, and food visitors may need both days to fully experience the festival. According to festival chair Yee Leng Xiong, last year's event brought in $1.7 million dollars to the local economy. Still growing in its third year, it requires a small army to keep things running