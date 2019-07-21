7 Things You Need to Know Sunday July 21, 2019

1. A British-flagged oil tanker remains in Iranian custody after being seized by the Islamic Republic's navy in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. The UK government convened an emergency meeting of national security officials to discuss the seizure of the Steno Impero, a Downing Street spokeswoman said Saturday. The UK Foreign Office also summoned Iran’s charge d'affaires. Iran said the seized tanker was using the exit lane to enter into the Strait of Hormuz, almost colliding with other vessels, a state-run news agency reported.

2. Storms that swept through Wisconsin on Saturday are being blamed for two injuries in Trempealeau County. Authorities are also investigating whether the storm was a factor in two deaths. WSAW-TV is reporting that fire officials in Wausau are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a mobile home fire that left one man dead. And in Trempealeau County, officials say weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that happened Friday night. But that's still being investigated.

3. The fair is canceled for the rest of the weekend, but the market sale will continue. The live auction will take place at 1 p.m. and there will be some judging at 8:30 a.m., along with a volleyball tournament that will remain on schedule.

4. As of Saturday evening, the National Weather Service has not determined whether a tornado touched down or if it was straight line winds that caused severe damage in Amherst that morning. Much of the areas throughout the village saw trees down on homes, cars, power lines, and roads, causing thousands of people to be without power along with costly damage that has yet to be calculated.

5. Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink has issued a disaster declaration due to the extensive power outages and damage. The ATC electric transmission line, serving the majority of the City's east side, is out of service. A press release from the Mayor's office says crews are working to restore power to the substation, and then will shift their attention to power lines.

6. The Village of Elcho, which is north of Antigo, was one of the hardest-hit areas during the Saturday morning thunderstorms. Thousands of people remain without power and the village is predicting it could take up to seven days before electricity is restored.

7. Wisconsin Public Service says it could take multiple days to restore all the power outages were seeing following a day of severe storms. A Facebook post from the utility service says "the extent of the damage has been so severe that it will require us to rebuild parts of our network." Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 34,000 people are without power due to severe weather on Saturday.

