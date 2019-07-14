7 Things You Need to Know Sunday July 14, 2019

1. Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana and weakened to a tropical storm on Saturday. The storm, previously a Category 1 hurricane, brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the Gulf Coast and knocked out power for tens of thousands in the region.

2. You could be seeing higher gas prices thanks to tropical storm Barry. Rising oil prices have been causing the national average price of gas to increase in recent weeks. Now, the storm could cause some of the country’s major gasoline refineries to shut down and drive prices even higher. There could also be supply problems. Overwhelming rain could also cause some refinery outages and constrict fuel supplies along the gulf coast.

3. The Sauk County dive team will resume its search for a 53-year-old father of three this morning. The man went missing around 9 a.m. Saturday just below the Prairie du Sac dam after trying to save his three children in the Wisconsin River. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the kids swam out too far but eventually made it back to shore with their mother.

4. Crews have resumed their search Saturday for a 63-year-old Minnesota man who went missing after falling out of a boat near the Prairie Island spillway. The Winona County Sheriff’s office says several agencies reported to a distress call Friday just before 7:30 p.m. Two people had fallen into the Mississippi River when their boat capsized after they attempted to pull over at the spillway.

5. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to begin the previously postponed raids across the country Sunday to arrest thousands of migrant families who already have court orders to be removed, according to a US official. The raids are expected to take place in at least 10 cities, will occur over multiple days.

6. Senator Tammy Baldwin invited some former Shopko employees to her Green Bay office on Saturday to hear their concerns. Employees say they’ve been denied their severance pay. Baldwin wants to use input from Saturday’s meeting to draft legislation giving more power to employees. The firm that owns Shopko said it has agreed to pay 55 million in severance claims but did not say when the payment would be made.

7. Those attending the 42nd Annual Hodag Music Festival say it’s one of the best events they’ve been to all summer long. Over the last two days, the outdoor celebration has drawn roughly 20,000 people to the City of Rhinelander; many of those visitors are staying on the Hodag campground site in their campers.

