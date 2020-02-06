7 Investigates follow up: County looks for phone service solution

This issue came to the county's attention last December.

At a county infrastructure meeting Thursday, officials said that Frontier, representatives from Senator Tammy Baldwin's office and others have been invited to participate at a meeting on this issue next month.

They hope to tackle key concerns like Frontier's legal obligations, the implications of state deregulation of phone companies and what role the county could play in finding solutions going forward.

Ultimately, officials said long term solutions like broadband and expanded cell service will be the best way to address the concern.

The county has funded a broadband plan that was unveiled last month, which gave the county options to cover between 89% and 100% of the county with high speed internet.