7 Investigates confirms a voter in Langlade Co. is being tested for COVID-19

A clerk in Langlade County confirmed to 7 Investigates Thursday that a voter who went to the polls Tuesday is being tested for coronavirus.

Meghan Williams, with the Langlade County Health Department, told 7 Investigates they could not confirm or deny the testing of an in-person voter in the county. She said, as they have been doing, they will post publicly the results of any positive or negative test on the county’s website. The most updated numbers as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. show zero positive cases in the county, 51 negative results, and three pending tests.

7 Investigates has reached out to the Wisconsin Election Commission for further details and it is looking into our questions.

7 Investigates is not releasing the municipality where the person voted at this time, as the test is still pending and there are numerous municipalities in the county that have small populations, which could lead to the identity of the person tested.

