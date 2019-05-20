7 INVESTIGATES -- Tariff impact on local farmers: 'We don't want to be bailed out'

A possible $20 billion proposal for farmers from the Trump administration to salvage the negative tariff impact isn’t getting a lot of local Wisconsin farmers excited. Market facilitation funding—or as they are often called, bailouts—barely scratches the surface of farmers’ needs. Just using the term ‘bailouts’ is inaccurate, many farmers say—since the money rarely does just that.

Portage County farmer John Eron farms 700 acres of the crops hit the hardest—soybeans and corn. A lifelong farmer, Eron has worked hard to diversify his farm and implement best management and conservation practices, like no till, cover crops and reduced fuel and labor. But even after cutting most outside labor and using those best practices to reduce soil erosion, shifting weather and a slippery economy is still a continual threat.

“I don’t know if that’s enough. And that’s the scary thing looking forward,” he said.

His 5-year-old son Jack, who races circles around the lawn and his dad and loves to name tractors, pipes up at one point.

“This farm is never gonna be here for me, ‘cuz this thing is really old!” He says. His father laughs, but leaving the land to his son is one of his biggest goals.

“I want to give Jack the opportunity to farm if he wants to.”

But that’s becoming more difficult, not just for Eron, but for most farmers in the area. Every crop planted can result in losses in the tens of thousands of dollars, Eron says. And while some of that is thanks to unpredictable weather patterns, another big factor is the trade war with China, which is driving down market prices for the commodities farmers are growing—soybeans in particular.

“Soybean was always the safe crop. And it no longer is that scenario anymore,” he says. Usually used as a rotation crop for corn, Eron explains that soybeans were looked on as more cash-friendly when corn prices started dropping.

But last Monday, China slapped another round of tariffs on $60 billion of American export goods, including vegetables. President Donald Trump had upped his own round of levys on $325 billion of Chinese products the Friday before.

As a result of the trade war, farmers say other countries, particularly ones in South America, have taken export markets that the United States claimed for decades—and experts say they may be gone for good.

“We lost export markets that we had for thirty years,” Patty Edelburg, the Vice President of the National Farmers Union, explained. “... that we’ll probably never get back again.”

“Now that we’ve in the short term at least lost that market, the chance of ever getting that market back—or getting it back to where it was—is very low,” Eron says. Not just now—but even in the future, he continues. “Eventually, United States—I don’t think we’re gonna be as big of a market player with our commodities as we once were.”

As Edelburg explains, the loss of export markets leads to a surplus of supply—which is what President Donald Trump’s market facilitation money is supposed to help. The administration is currently considering another round of $20 billion in market facilitation money, after a $9.56 billion program last December.

But that last program barely scratched the surface, farmers say.

Corn, for instance, was good for a penny a bushel under last December’s market facilitation funding. But as Marathon County farmer John Hoffman tells us, the United States Department of Agriculture lists corn as costing $3.73 to produce—before adding in labor and benefits.

It was the same story with soybeans. Farmers got $1.65 a bushel, but Eron tells us the break-even mark for soybeans is actually between $9 and $11, depending on the size of the farm and the input costs of the farmer.

“What’s it gonna look like this year? Now that the markets have dropped even lower than they were last year, are we gonna see a $2 or $3 subsidy come from the government?” Eron asks.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with several farmers, all of whom agreed that ultimately, they aren’t interested in government funding so much as a free, fair market.

“It’s really not something farmers want,” Eron says, in reference to market facilitation funding. “They want to be able to grow a crop, a productive crop, and be able to sell it on an open market.”

“Most farmers that I know would much rather just have free trade and be able to make it on their own good will and management practices,” he added.

“Farmers don’t want to be bailed out,” Edelburg explains. “They want to have a market they can sell their product on. They want to be able to sell it on the open market, not necessarily have the government involved.”

But looking forward, John says the tariffs are a short-term issue of a bigger long-term problem.

“If we didn’t have the tariffs, and...soybeans would be at that $9 to $10, I believe farmers would be all right. I believe they’d be able to adapt. Long term? We’re still gonna have to change how we farm.”

For Eron, he believes farmers have to adopt new ideas if they’re going to keep their industry.

“Farmers are really good at adapting to environmental changes,” he said. “My concern now is, are we changing quick enough? Are we adapting quick enough for what we’re getting from environmental pressures, and especially from the economy that we’re facing?”

Because for many farmers, this land is their legacy.

“A big concern in talking to a lot of farmers is, at what point do you realize it’s time to get out?” he noted.

“It’s their legacy, it’s what they know. It’s literally their identity. And to lose that—to most people, to lose everything.”

