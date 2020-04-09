6th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department has confirmed the county’s 6th positive case of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the person is in their 50s and has not had contact with any of the previously confirmed cases in the county or traveled outside the community. The individual has been self-isolating since being tested on April 7. County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and are contacting people they may have come in contact with.

Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director asks community members to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order and stay at home as much as possible. “Because COVID-19 transmission is now widespread throughout Wisconsin, even people who have not traveled outside of their community should minimize their contact with others by staying home when possible, practicing social distancing, and being alert for symptoms of COVID-19,”

