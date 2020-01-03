6th Street Filling Station owners hope to repurpose Westside Battery building

The Wausau Economic Development Committee will hear a proposal to turn the vacant Westside Battery location into a restaurant.

The city began collecting proposals for the property in October 2019 after a previous plan for a restaurant fell through. The building has been city-owned since 2014.

Co-Owners of the 6th Street Filling Station, Jaime Kroening and Lee Martino have submitted plans for a new restaurant to be called The Dam Place. Plans stated breakfast and lunch would be served, and catering services would be offered.

Long-term plans state the possibility of a seafood buffet on Fridays and prime rib buffet on Saturdays.

The restaurant would likely employ 10 full time and 15 part time employees.

Kroening and Martino are asking to acquire the building at no cost, with the understanding they’ll invest $1.3 million.

The meeting is Jan. 7 at 5:15 p.m. at city hall.