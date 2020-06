DHS reports lowest percentage of daily positive COVID cases since March

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service reports 14,583 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 68% of the state’s total cases.

The DHS also reported 14,227 test results were received in the last 24-hour period. Of the tests, 1.90% were positive for the virus. WBAY-TV reports that's the lowest percentage since early March, before coronavirus testing in Wisconsin began in earnest, when the state was pushing to get access to coronavirus test materials. Initially, the state had two labs processing tests. It now has 62.

Tuesday, the state reported 270 new COVID-19 cases. That means 6,063 people currently have the virus. To date, there have been 21,308 confirmed cases.

Fifteen death were reported between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 661.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,399 cases (+22) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 81 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 59 cases

Clark - 45 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 47 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 871 cases (+15) (30 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 406 cases (4 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 124 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 241 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Grant - 99 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 71 cases

Green Lake - 23 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 19 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 134 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,295 cases (+9) (36 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 77 cases (+7)

Lafayette - 35 cases (+2)

Langlade - 5 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 40 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 66 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 37 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,973 cases (+73) (331 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 19 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 42 cases

Oneida - 13 cases

Outagamie - 289 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 184 cases (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 51 cases (+1)

Polk - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 39 cases (+4)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,939 cases (+28) (51 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 714 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 84 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases (+1)

Shawano - 6- cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 118 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 107 cases (+1)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 43 cases (+1)

Vernon - 22 cases (+1)

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 452 cases (+12) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 281 cases (+2) (10 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 829 cases (+6) (34 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 58 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 13 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 413 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Wood - 12 cases (+1) (1 death)