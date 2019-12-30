68 Wausau property owners issued notices for not clearing sidewalks

The city of Wausau has followed up on 90 complaints of property owners not properly clearing sidewalks, and has issued 68 notices since Nov. 1.

On Monday, the city outlined property owner responsibility on its Facebook page.

“Residents call us about a sidewalk section that is not clear, we inspect the sidewalk, verify non-compliance and then issue a notice requesting them to clear the sidewalk. If the sidewalk is not cleared in a designated timeframe the City will clear it and assess the costs back to the property owner,” the posted stated.

The city crews are responsible for clearing approximately 19 miles of sidewalk throughout Wausau.