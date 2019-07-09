5 of 6 victims of Langlade County fire to be laid to rest Saturday

Funeral services will be held Saturday for five of six people killed as result of a house fire June 25 in Langlade County.

Raymond Michiel, 32, his girlfriend Amanda Bailey-Bocek, 37, their daughter; Jazmin Michiel, 1 ½ and Amanda’s sons: Nathan Bolding, 7 and Johnny Bocek, 3 and Amanda’s great niece, Zoe Munoz-Soto, 10 months all died in the fire.

Authorities have not identified a cause. Investigators have only positively identified Munoz-Soto as at victim, however, the obituaries identified the other five as victims. The fire happened at a home on County Hwy DD in Pickerel. It was reported before 6:30 a.m. on June 25.

A funeral for Munoz-Soto was held July 2. Her parents survive.

A benefit account has been established at CoVantage Credit Union to offset funeral costs for Raymond and Jazmin.

