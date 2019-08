Riverside Fire Chief said a construction company working near Rothschild Elementary hit a natural gas line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Chief Bowen said six homes on 1st Street were evacuated along with workers in the elementary school.

The homes were evacuated a as a precaution. The department created a safe zone as WPS worked to shut-off the gas.

The scene was cleared at 2 p.m.