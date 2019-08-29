6 Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to Florida for Hurricane Dorian response

Six volunteers from Wisconsin scheduled to fly to Florida Thursday to help with preparation and response to Hurricane Dorian.

The Red Cross says the volunteers will report to Jacksonville. They will then be dispatched to shelters or resource areas elsewhere in Florida, with initial plans for them to help to run shelter operations and meals for displaced/evacuated people.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

Dorian blew through the Virgin Islands as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday while raking nearby Puerto Rico with high winds and rains.

