6 UW-Platteville students monitored for coronavirus

Six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students are being monitored for coronavirus. WDJT-TV reports the students recently traveled from Wuhan, China.

Two of the students are residents of Wuhan. According to university officials, the two Wuhan residents were screened for the coronavirus at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

None of the six people are showing signs of the virus, however, their temperatures are being regularly taken as a precautionary measure.

The six students are currently living together in a residence hall, but are not under any quarantine or isolation.

UW-Platteville says it is in contact with the CDC and the Grant County Health Department.

