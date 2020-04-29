5th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Portage County

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health is confirming that another Portage County resident has tested positive for coronavirus; bringing the county's total to five cases.

According to a news release, the individual is currently in isolation.

County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with.

County health leaders said it is more important than ever that individuals do not go into public places for anything but the essentials—such as groceries, medicine, gas, and other items needed to maintain a safe home. Shopping trips should be limited to once per week or less and should be done by only one person in the household; entire families should not be out shopping together (if practical). Individuals should also limit their time inside stores, practice social distancing (by maintaining 6 feet or more from other people), and hand wash/sanitize after shopping. Essential travel includes leaving home only to: purchase essential supplies; seek health care; purchase medical supplies or prescriptions; travel to an essential workplace; or travel to care for a child, dependent, or elderly person.

“As it has been few weeks since an additional positive case has been identified it is extremely important that we continue practicing being Safe at Home,” stated Gary Garske, Health Officer, Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health.