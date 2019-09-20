5k and expo event aims to help Wisconsin veterans

For another year, Wisconsin will honor veterans with the Red, White & Blue 5k. Proceeds will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

39482433 - old combat boots, dog tags, and helmet with american flag in the background, closeup

New this year, the event will feature more than 40 vendors to help veterans all for free.

On September 28th the public is invited attend the events at the Central Wisconsin Convention Center & Expo Center.

The day will start with a scenic 5k run/walk all benefiting the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Registration closes September 23. To register visit www.redwhiteblue5k.org

New this year is a veteran’s benefits expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. organized by the Tomah VA Medical Center. The expo aims to help families, veterans and concerned citizens learn about jobs, education, medical eligibility and much more.

“We will have Eligibility and Enrollment, Audiology, Whole Health, Homeless and HUD-VASH, Transitional Care Management (TCM), Respiratory Therapy, Chiropractic, My HealtheVet, and Care giver Support,” said Amanda W Steinhoff, Outreach Coordinator Tomah VA Medical Center.

The expo is free and open to the public.

RSVP by September 23 to Nick Ockwig at 715-355-8788 or nockwig@visitwausau.com

