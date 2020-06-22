Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Mark Clark is one of the luckiest men in Michigan.

The 50-year-old claimed his second $4 million Michigan Lottery jackpot this month playing instant scratch-off games.

Clark's latest $4 million prize came from the $150,000,000 Payout game. In December 2017, he won $4 million from the Millionaire's Club game.

"You don't think you'll win millions once and you definitely never think it would happen twice," Clark said. "It's hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling."

He credits his exceptional luck to a coin that he received from his father about a decade ago, which he uses to scratch off his tickets.

"We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles and I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this," Clark said.

Clark retired from his job and spent more time fishing after claiming his December 2017 jackpot.

"My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family," he said.

Clark accepted his latest prize as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

"I've had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now," Clark said.

