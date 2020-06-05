Outdoor Learning Space coming to Wisconsin Rapids fall 2020

When Wisconsin Rapids educators realized their students were spending more time on devices than outside on the weekends they knew they needed to make a change.

After five years of planning and fundraising, Mead Elementary Charter School broke ground on its new Outdoor Learning center for the whole community to enjoy.

This month organizers have been working hard to turn an unused courtyard into an outdoor getaway for students to play, take a break, learn, and overall just get some fresh air. When finished the space will feature a garden area, outdoor kitchen playset, music-making space with instruments, climbing space, covered reading nook, and crafting area. The Learning Center also houses a pavilioned outdoor classroom for teachers around the school district to utilize.

Melissa Miller, a reading interventionist with the school district said that through offering this space students will be able to get a much-needed breath of fresh air that will help them continue their school day in the best way they can.

"I'm hoping it will regulate some behaviors and emotions during the day, and give them some appreciation for the outdoors. Because that is so important. You know, the earth isn't going away and it's important that we take care of it, and it's important that the kids learn and know how to take care of it too,” Miller said.

The principal of Mead Elementary Charter school Penny Antell said while this project has been something they have been working on for a long time, she glad it can get completed now so that students will have space to play and get creative in while socially distancing themselves.

"It gives them an opportunity, especially with COVID to get kid outside in the fresh air, in the hot sun and distanced from each other. So this is the perfect time to finish this,” Antell said.

The Outdoor Learning Center will be available to all schools in the Wisconsin Rapids School District and community members outside of school hours.

They hope to finish the project by August for school in the fall.

If you would like to donate to the Outdoor Learning Center you can send them to Mead Elementary School at 241 17th Ave. S. Wisc Rapids 54495.

To learn more follow their Facebook Page