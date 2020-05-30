523 new cases confirmed as percent of positive COVID-19 cases sees slight decrease

The percent of positive COVID-19 cases dropped slightly from 5.4 percent on Friday to 5.3 percent Saturday as 523 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wisconsin, along with 9,320 negative test results being recorded.

There have been 18,230 positive cases of COVID-19 with 242,908 negative test results having been reported.

Of the over 18-thousand positive cases, DHS reports that 11,338 have recovered from the virus, with 6,303 cases currently active.

588 people have died due to complications with the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

There are currently 56 labs performing COVID-19 testing with an additional 31 planning to test. The current daily testing capacity sits at 14,753.

There have been a total of 2,563 hospitalizations for the coronavirus. Currently, DHS reports 409 total COVID-19 patients with 144 of them in the ICU. 208 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

