One injured in Wausau car vs. semi crash

A two-vehicle crash including a semi-truck and a vehicle took place on Townline Road closing off the street early Thursday morning according to the Wausau Fire Department.

The crash happened near the Kraft plant around 2:30 a.m. where the Wausau Police Department and Wausau Fire Department responded.

The driver of the car was taken to the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Townline Road has been closed between 10th and 13th street. All traffic is being rerounted up through Swanee Ave.