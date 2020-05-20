Cream Puff meet Bubbler: Peregrine falcon chick names revealed

Some of Wisconsin's favorite things are represented in names for the new peregrine falcon chicks born at power plants in Wisconsin.

Cream Puff, Bubbler, and Kringle were the most popular choices.

Wisconsin Public Service says 12,000 votes were cast during a chick naming event. Here are the top eight names:

• Cream Puff, in honor of a State Fair tradition.

• Bubbler, in honor of Wisconsin’s fresh water.

• Kringle, in honor of Wisconsin’s favorite pastry.

• Scoop, in honor of delicious Wisconsin custard.

• Brandy, in honor of the official state cocktail.

• Tundra, in honor of the state’s longest season.

• Blaze, in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by Wisconsin hunters.

• Hoppy, in honor of the state’s many breweries.

WPS will give these names to the eight chicks born at WPS and We Energies power plants.

The chicks will be named and given tracking bands later this month.

You can watch the chicks on the live cams at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/

