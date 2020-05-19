CBS holds steady with fall lineup, adds Queen Latifah drama

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CBS is keeping its prime-time schedule largely intact for the fall TV season, with most returning series in their familiar time slots.

There will be two CBS newcomers: a Queen Latifah drama, "The Equalizer," airing on Sunday night, and the sitcom "B Positive" on Thursday.

The network's schedule announcement comes amid uncertainty about when TV and film production will resume. The coronavirus-caused shutdown has led to delays in the release of network schedules, which typically are out earlier in May.

One network, CW, said it's pushing the season debuts of its high-profile new and returning series to January instead of fall.