57% of state's total COVID-19 cases now listed as 'recovered'

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a jump in the state’s number of recovered patients.

Tuesday, 7,371 of confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified as recovered- meaning they’ve had no symptoms for 30-days. Recovered patients now represent 57% of the state’s total cases.

Recovered cases were up 359 since Monday.

As of Tuesday, 12,885 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The state’s number of active cases is reported to be 5,076 or 39%.

Tuesday, the Marathon County Health Department announced they’d start reporting local recovered cases. They announced 16 of the county’s 34 cases have recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

