Area sportswear company switches production to masks and gowns

MECA Sportswear in Tomah has been creating Letterman jackets and awards for 50 years.

However, in March the Safer-At-Home order stopped its production.

"They said, 'no you can't do the letter jackets-- only stuff that's essential' so that was a real sad day that Thursday. We had to layoff about half our workforce," said Tom Bramwell, MECA Sportswear president and owner.

Wanting to keep staff employed and meet a community need, it decided to adapt.

Knowing there was a shortage in personal protection equipment (PPE), MECA reached out to area hospitals to see how it could help.

"We really looked forward to the challenge of saying 'how can we help provide a safe environment and do our part, not just in letter jackets and awards, but let's provide protective equipment and clothing that can be used,'" Bramwell said.

Having already been making industrial clothing for food distribution centers through its second company SAMCO, MECA worked with Tomah Health to meet healthcare standards for gear.

"We were able to come up with a prototype that was acceptable to them for a level-one type gown and that seems to be a real high-demand thing in our area and across the country," said Bramwell.

The masks and gowns are going to places like Tomah Health, the Tomah VA, and Tomah ambulances.

The company's goal is to make around 500 gowns and 1,000 masks each day.

MECA says it now has about 75 percent of its employees back and looks to add more in the weeks to come.

"We have wonderful employees that have jumped right back in and want to come back to work and help put the PPE equipment back on people's backs and faces," Bramwell said.

Depending on needs going forward, MECA hopes to make the PPE a permanent part of its product offerings.

The sportswear company says it's grateful to all frontline workers fighting the pandemic.