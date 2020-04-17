Lawmakers react to the government's paycheck protection program drying up

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday it can no longer accept applications for the government's Paycheck Protection Program.

FILE - This March 16, 2020, file photo shows chairs placed on top of tables at a restaurant in New York, as the state joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters. Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern Monday, April 6, 2020, waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

The pool of money has run dry, according to Congressional lawmakers.

There are over 30 million small businesses in the nation that employ half of the country's workforce. Congress and the Trump administration rolled out a Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus. The program provided $350 billion.

Lawmakers commented on the program and gave their take on the process to re-open the economy. Watch the interviews above.

