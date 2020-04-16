Oil and gas giant Shell targets 'net zero' emissions by 2050

BERLIN (AP) -- Energy company Royal Dutch Shell said it aims to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2050. The move was welcomed Thursday by some climate campaigners even as others called it "corporate greenwash." The British-Dutch oil and gas giant said it wants to achieve 'net zero' emissions from production by mid-century "at the latest." Shell also said that it will cut the net carbon footprint of its energy products by 30% by 2030 and 65% by 2050. Emissions of carbon dioxide and methane from the extraction, refining and burning of fossil fuels are one of the main drivers of man-made global warming.