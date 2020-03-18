Doctor at Children's Wisconsin tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to COVID-19 while traveling outside of Wisconsin, according to the hospital.

The doctor "is currently quarantined at home with mild symptoms, and is recovering," according to Children's Wisconsin.

The hospital says all patient families and staff who had contact with the doctor have been identified and notified. People who have not been notified do not need to take additional steps.

"Patient families have been given individualized instructions and support for their needs. Staff have been instructed on next steps based on CDC guidelines, ranging from monitoring symptoms, self-quarantine or testing," reads a statement from the hospital.

The statement continues, "We have rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and have expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every COVID-19 case underscores the need for all of us to stay vigilant in the face of the virus, while offering support and care to all those who need it in our community."

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.