Wis. native gives tour of neighborhood devastated by Tennessee tornadoes

Search and rescue efforts, along with cleanup, continue in Tennessee neighborhoods riddled with debris and devastation after powerful tornadoes ripped through the area earlier this week.

One of those neighborhoods impacted has been home to Horicon native, Lee Turner, for more than two decades. He lives in the city of Donelson, which is about fourteen minutes from Nashville.

Turner said he woke up to rain and flashes of lightning, accompanied by an emergency alert on his phone.

“Immediately I turned on the news and realized we needed to get down,” said Turner.

Luckily his home has a basement. He and his wife waited out the storm in a concrete closet in the basement. While waiting, he even got a text from a worried friend.

“He said, ‘Stay downstairs it looks like it’s right on top of you right now’,” said Turner. “We heard the tornado, we felt it, my ears popped and then it got really quiet so we didn’t know what we would go upstairs to right afterwards.”

Power was knocked out, but with flashlights Turner was able to see his home was still intact. However, he knew outside would be a different reality.

“We knew our house was okay and immediately went and checked on our neighbors,” said Turner.

Almost two days later, Turner took Action 2 News on a walking tour of his neighborhood, with all the debris and devastation just a block away from his home.

“This is horrible. That’s all that’s left of the home,” said Turner.

Down the road from Turner’s house, he said a school was completely torn apart. He said some of the debris even ended up in his area.

“We’re about 5 football fields away from the school and it’s one of the big metal light poles,” said Turner. “So it was picked up and thrown through the air.”

Despite the neighborhood’s new reality, Turner said they will recover and rebuild. Turner’s video showed dozens of neighbors helping each other out.

“What is great about our community is that people just start showing up and we all just help each other get cleaned up,” said Turner. “I already have my work clothes on and I’ll be jumping out to find a family and ask if I can help.”