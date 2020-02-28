AP-NORC poll: Impeachment didn't dent Trump approval

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Do Americans trust anyone or anything in public life these days? The answer, even after impeachment and ahead of the elections, is that some do.

That's according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll that found President Donald Trump earning some of the highest marks of his presidency, with 43% approving of his job. People don't even despise Congress quite as deeply as they once did, though a large majority still disapprove. And a slim majority have high confidence in the military. But most Americans remain distrustful of U.S. leaders and institutions.