5,681 active COVID-19 cases reported by DHS

The Department of Health Services is reporting 5,681 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 481 new cases confirmed on Saturday bringing the state’s total to 14,877.

6,626 negative test results were reported on Saturday, with the percent positive seeing a slight uptick to 6.8% after being at 5 and 5.1% the past two days. The percent positive has been up and down over the past two weeks, getting as high as 8.3% on May 16 and as low as 2.9% on May 18.

DHS reports that the state has a current daily testing capacity of 14,153 with 54 labs currently performing testing. There are 33 additional labs planning to test.

8,688 people, 58% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, have recovered from the virus.

According to DHS, there have been at least 179,328 negative test results recorded as of Saturday.

DHS reports 388 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 currently, with 128 in the ICU. 223 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

There have been 507 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wisconsin, that number up 11 from Friday.

