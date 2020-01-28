Verona family miraculously alive after their small plane crashes into Colorado mountain

Two people from Verona, Wis. are miraculously alive after the small plane they were riding in crashed into a mountain in rural Colorado near Aspen on Monday.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Tuesday that the victims were identified as Tyler and Kristina Noel of Verona, Wis.

Authorities said at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, they received a distress call from an aircraft. Responding crews later learned that a 2017 Cirrus SR22T had crashed about five miles north of the famous ski resort of Aspen.

Deputies were able to get into contact with the two people from Verona, one of which was the pilot. They said neither had been injured in the crash.

The pilot said that they had crashed into a wooded area on an “extremely steep mountainside” after deploying the plane’s built-in parachute, according to the release.

A rescue mission was then set in motion. Twenty-five members of the Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed using skis, snowshoes and snowmobiles to get to the scene of the crash.

Around three hours after the plane went down, crews arrived at the scene and made contact the victims.

The rescuers report that the plane had been lodged into a very steep slope, surrounded by pines. The plane’s parachute was tangled in the trees – keeping the plane from sliding down the mountainside.

“After providing equipment and clothing to the aircraft occupants, all rescuers and the two uninjured but cold occupants began a long trek out from the scene,” according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The group was out of the field just after midnight.

