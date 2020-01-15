Suspicious person with rifle at McGhee Tyson Airbase causes lockdown; no injuries reported

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching building to building for a suspicious person who was reportedly seen with a rifle at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, according to officials.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst said an active shooter situation was reported at the base just after 11 a.m. Wednesday which prompted a lockdown. Hurst said he could not confirm or deny whether shots were fired.

A student on the base saw someone with a gun and reported it, Hurst said.

Hurst said he believes McGhee Tyson Airport will not be impacted by the lockdown. The airport's website shows all flights are arriving and departing as normal.

The airbase is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.