City council declares Merrill a Second Amendement sanctuary city

The Merrill city council passed a resolution to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city.

The vote was not unanimous.

The resolution, which the agenda stated was introduced by alderperson Steve Osness, would declare the city a 'sanctuary' for Second Amendment rights, citing economic benefit to the city as well as the right to keep and bear arms. The resolution additionally affirms 'support of the Merrill Police Department to exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen any unconstitutional firearms laws', as well as an affirmation not to direct funds towards 'unconstitutional laws'.

