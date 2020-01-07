Blood donations drop after holiday season due to sickness, lack of donors

Coming off a busy holiday season is when blood banks see a drop in blood donations. Not only is it because of a shortage of donors but for those that do, seasonal illness and bad weather can impact how many donations they get.

Blood storage shelves empty on January 7, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

"I think sometimes people just don't realize how important it really is and how much it is needed," explained Emily Jolin, Administrator Director at the Blood Center of north central Wisconsin.

Every three seconds someone receives donated blood somewhere in the United States. "Only ten percent of those eligible people in the U.S. donate blood so it is hard to keep that supply up," said Jolin.

The blood supply is needed all the time. While all donations help the blood type needed the most is O negative. "When we don't know a person's blood type and they need a product right away we are giving them o negative blood because they shouldn't have a reaction," said Melissa Marquardt, Blood Bank Technical Specialist at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

If there was ever a major event where they needed blood they would have to rely on what they have in stock. "Donating after a crisis is helpful but it's really the blood product that we have right now that would get us through a big catastrophe," said Marquardt.

The biggest problem is finding regular younger donors to keep the supply steady. "The population itself is aging and we do need to try and get those younger donors to start donating and come back throughout their lifetime because a lot of the donors we have now have now have been donating for the past 20-30 years," said Jolin.

You have to be healthy and well to donate so as long as you're not feeling sick you can walk into any place and your donation could save three lives.

