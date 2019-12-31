"It's not even about being skinny.": One woman's solution to weight loss

It's a story of transformation for Melissa Leopold when she finally found an option that worked for her and ended up losing more than 140 pounds.

Melissa Leopold showing how much weight she lost on December 31, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

"I couldn't take where I was at anymore. It was very defeating and depressing to try so hard with no success," said Leopold.

Melissa had been battling with her weight since having children in her 20's. She weighed more than 270 pounds.

"I worked very hard, lots of diets, and everything you can imagine." Nothing worked for her that's when she tried something new.

Bariatric surgery restricts the amount of food the stomach can hold and along with diet can help people lose weight fast. "A comprehension treatment plan where the surgeon, dietitian, and psychologist all work together," explained Dr. Julio Bird, Surgeon at the Marshfield Clinic.

It was option Melissa had been looking at for three years. "It's not even about being skinny but just more healthy and active."

Melissa went through the surgery in February of 2018. It's coming up on two years since then and she has completely changed.

Transformations like this is the reason Dr. Bird does this. "It is incredibly rewarding and it keeps me doing what I am doing."

As for what's next for Melissa. "Really looking forward to living life. I want to travel more and do stuff that I felt more restricted of doing before," said Leopold.