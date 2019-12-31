How to watch the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers (8) face the Oregon Ducks (6) in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

The Jan. 1 game in Pasadena kicks off at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

ESPN has an exclusive contract to broadcast the Rose Bowl. That means it can't be shown by another network.

Here's how you can watch the game:

--ESPN on cable or satellite

--Streaming (information from https://www.cordcutters.com/how-stream-rose-bowl-game-online-if-you-dont-have-cable)

ESPN Watch (must have a cable or streaming service subscription.)

Hulu with Live TV ESPN channel

Sling TV (Sling Orange plan with ESPN)

AT&T Now (Plus package including ESPN)

YouTube TV (ESPN channel)

ABC will have coverage of the Rose Parade starting at 10 a.m.

