Rhinelander City Council to discuss suspending City Administrator Daniel Guild

Rhinelander city council met for the first time since search warrants were executed on city hall last week Thursday. In those search warrants Rhinelander city administrator Daniel Guild was named for possible misconduct in office and tampering with records. No action was taken at Monday's city council meeting on City Administrator Daniel Guild who remains under an active felony investigation.

Alderperson George Kirby, a council member, had requested an amendment be added about suspending Guild to this week's agenda but the mayor told him they weren't allowed to add it because it wasn't on the agenda in the first place. "I am totally embarrassed because this is making the city look really bad. Mr. Guild is putting us in the position that is making us all look bad," said Kirby.

City Administrator Daniel Guild presented the city budget to the city council. After discussion about the budget and the creation of ethics committee, one the council members brought action items for the next city council meeting. "Discussion and action of suspension of Daniel Guild pending completion of investigation," said Alderperson Lee Emmer.

After the meeting we caught up with the mayor. "There is an on-going investigation and there is really nothing I can say at this time. We expect due process at this time," explained Mayor Chris Frederickson.

When we asked Daniel Guild for comment he refused to talk to us.

As for what happens next, the city council will take up a discussion of the investigation and possible suspension of Daniel Guild at their next full council meeting in December.