The Packers will play another prime time game this season. The NFL announced Tuesday night that the Packers-49ers game on Nov. 24 will be moved to Sunday night.

This is the second Packers game flexed this season. Green Bay's game against Carolina was moved to 3:20 p.m. A matchup that the Packers won 24-16.

San Francisco currently sits at 8-1 on the season after falling to the Seahawks on Monday.

Kick-off between the Packers and 49ers is set for 7:20 p.m.