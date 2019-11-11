You Know You’re From…Wisconsin Rapids: St. John's Church

Inside St. John's Church in Wisconsin Rapids, "This is St. Cecilia's Chapel," claimed Chris Marceil, the altar stood for 50 years.

"It had to be refinished and redone," said Jahn Ironside.

Time had taken its toll on, originally crafted by Father Buford Marceil in the late 1960's.

"We always wanted to make sure that we retained what Father Marceil had created," said Father David Klutterman.

That meant reaching out to Father Marceil's son, Chris.

"Well, it was by email and he got back to me almost immediately with exclamation marks and positive comments," Klutterman said.

"I was delighted when the parish called me," said Marceil.

In Mid-may, the project began. Chris and his brother constructed a new altar, built around the original frontal, in Sun Prairie.

"A lot of the woodwork was done in his workshop," Marceil said on working with his brother.

The brothers also built the back wall. At the same time, Father Klutterman and Jahn Ironside, a parish member, worked inside the chapel.

"This hardwood floor behind the altar here looked pretty bad,” Ironside said. “He (Klutterman) spent his time, three days I think, sanding."

"What we've done is enhanced it with the fabric,” Klutterman added. “We've stained it and sealed the wood so that it lasts for another 50-100 years."

In mid-September the altar was set in place. The woodwork on top of the backwall is original.

"Jahn and his folks did miracles bringing that back and making it really stable," said Marceil, looking over the woodwork.

Father Marceil's legacy held in tact.

"I think there's a presence here. I think he would approve," Marceil said with a smile.

"What I see now is history and the future all coming together in this moment in the glory of what this chapel has been," Klutterman said.

"All these many years later," reminisced Marceil, "to see it appreciated."

On November 24th, St. John's will be having a celebration with the St. Cecilia Music Festival. Most, if not all, of the Marceil family will be there.

