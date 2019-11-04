Semi-truck driver to be sentenced for crashing into school bus, injuring 20 people

A semi-truck driver found guilty of driving into a Wisconsin school bus and injuring 20 people while under the influence will be sentenced Monday.

Last August, a Columbia County jury found Wayne Murphy, 43, guilty of multiple felony counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree reckless injury.

Authorities arrested Murphy after he slammed his semi-truck into a school bus filled with students on the interstate near Deforest in May of 2018. The bus driver had pulled to the side of the road because of mechanical issues.

According to a criminal complaint, Murphy had been under the influence of prescription medication during the crash.

Murphy, from Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to felony charges in September of 2018.

The bus was carrying people from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee. Twenty people were hurt.

Murphy faces up to a maximum 126 years in prison and $260,000 in fines.

